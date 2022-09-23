Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.78. 15,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,857. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.