Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 21,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,898. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

