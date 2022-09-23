Wing Finance (WING) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.95 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $35.54 million and $7.95 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $8.95 or 0.00046026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,972,396 coins and its circulating supply is 2,847,408 coins. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

