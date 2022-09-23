Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

