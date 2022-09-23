Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.68

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.68 and traded as high as C$12.68. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 516 shares traded.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.25.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

