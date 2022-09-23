Yield Protocol (YIELD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,025.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $547,736.00 and $39,025.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,661,636 coins. The official website for Yield Protocol is yieldprotocol.org. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

