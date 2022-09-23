Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,116. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

