Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.07

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 7821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Zhihu Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 35.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

