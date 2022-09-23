Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.07

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 7821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.03.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
