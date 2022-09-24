157,116 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 157,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. Roblox accounts for 2.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.54. 15,492,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,689,166. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

