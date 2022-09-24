16,772 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 12,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,417 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

