236,623 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 236,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New comprises about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 2.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at $10,825,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PJUN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $32.38.

