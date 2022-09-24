28,014 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

