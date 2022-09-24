49,922 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,747 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

