5,248 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. 2,087,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

