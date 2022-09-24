AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth $292,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

