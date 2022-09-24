Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 343,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 213,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $106.97.

