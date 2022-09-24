Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 0.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.64.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average is $172.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

