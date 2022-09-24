Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 103,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,277,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.