Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $10.02 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VOO traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,491,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

