Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $863,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $130.06. 9,065,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

