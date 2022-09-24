Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $441,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 903,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. Raymond James lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

