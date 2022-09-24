Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.97. 1,680,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.41 and its 200-day moving average is $428.85.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

