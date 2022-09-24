Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,199. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.