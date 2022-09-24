Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 4,371 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,563,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,935. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

