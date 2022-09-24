Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 57 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.78.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,057. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

