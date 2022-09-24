Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Community by 11.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in First Community by 58.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 9,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. Research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

