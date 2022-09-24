Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 15,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. 6,214,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,780. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.81 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

