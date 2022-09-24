Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture updated its FY23 guidance to $11.09-11.41 EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ACN traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $259.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,838. Accenture has a one year low of $256.20 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.44.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.80.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,196,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

