Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $259.98. 3,100,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,838. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $256.20 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.44.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.