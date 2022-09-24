Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,838. Accenture has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.80.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

