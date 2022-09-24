AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Down 2%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.46. 1,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.57% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

