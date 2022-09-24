Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 34,905 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $61.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12.

