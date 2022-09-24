Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.0% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

