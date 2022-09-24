Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.28. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $103.68 and a 12 month high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

