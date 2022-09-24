AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Down 2%

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). 848,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,915,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

AfriTin Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £55.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

About AfriTin Mining

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

