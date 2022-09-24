Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air China from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Price Performance

AICAF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.