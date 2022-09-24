Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $516.03 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00093497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00072602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00032070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,193,779 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

