Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 429 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. 1,210,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,666. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $173.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

