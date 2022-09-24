Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IWM traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.31. 40,336,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,187,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

