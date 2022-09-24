Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 259.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,483 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,684,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.