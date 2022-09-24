Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

BATS EFV traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $39.52. 5,480,636 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

