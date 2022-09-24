Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.62. 845,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,039. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

