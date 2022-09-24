Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 345 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.81. 9,135,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,138. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13.

