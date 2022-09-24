Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,533,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,393,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.