All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 2.4% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,041. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

