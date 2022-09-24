All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.71. 5,195,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

