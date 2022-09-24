All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,079,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,279,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231,217 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

HYD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,389. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59.

