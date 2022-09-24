All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

