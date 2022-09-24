All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 85 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 46.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,035,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

