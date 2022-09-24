All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,401 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average of $247.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.